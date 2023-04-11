Previous
099.1 - The coolest little tongs ever by nannasgotitgoingon
31 / 365

This is actually from yesterday, had mucked around with these later in the day when I found them in the draw. My mum gave these to me years ago, they were given to her by her mother. I think they are sugar cube tongs that my great grandparents had brought back from their time in America in the 1920's or there abouts. They are little claws and tinged with gold and just so very beautiful. They are very much in need of a good clean and some tlc, but just had to play with them. I think they will look fab with some sugar cubes, so will search for some this week.
Elisa Smith

ace
Diana ace
They are amazing, looks like the claws ao a big bird!
April 11th, 2023  
Wylie ace
they look so much like kangaroo paws (the animal not the plant).
April 11th, 2023  
