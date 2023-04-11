099.1 - The coolest little tongs ever

This is actually from yesterday, had mucked around with these later in the day when I found them in the draw. My mum gave these to me years ago, they were given to her by her mother. I think they are sugar cube tongs that my great grandparents had brought back from their time in America in the 1920's or there abouts. They are little claws and tinged with gold and just so very beautiful. They are very much in need of a good clean and some tlc, but just had to play with them. I think they will look fab with some sugar cubes, so will search for some this week.