Previous
95 / 365
Sunset over Mine
Missed the front of the mine truck billowing up the dust. Again cropped in a fair bit as I was out on the look out. I'm gonna need a bigger boat, ha ha.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
Tags
sunset
,
dust
