Lead Stack

In 1978 the lead stack was finished and at a height 270mts, this became the first stack we would search for amongst the ranges when we were kids coming back from holidays, the old copper stack demoted and forgotten. An intense game of 'I saw it first' was guaranteed, generally followed by a couple of solid arm punches to the winner curtesy of the losers! It would signal that soon we would be at the end of a very long and usually hot 8hr drive from the coast. Holidays were over and back to school was imminent.