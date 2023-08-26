Previous
Base of Lead Stack on Dusk
Base of Lead Stack on Dusk

This is from last night, I went to the look out hoping to catch the fruit bats against the dusk sky but they flew on the wrong side of the look out. Another night hopefully.
Elisa Smith

Photo Details

