134 / 365
Pretty in Pink
I was reading about the Nifty Fifty sooc challange and thought I would try the sooc part for a week or so, just using the jpeg with no edits at all.
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
2
2
Elisa Smith
ace
@nannasgotitgoingon
Had heard about 365 from my niece, who had used it to help push herself to do more and thought it would be a good...
386
photos
73
followers
114
following
36% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
The Others
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th September 2023 7:25am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sooc
,
desert rose
,
pretty in pink
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and colour.
September 11th, 2023
