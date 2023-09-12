Previous
Thistle in morning sun by nannasgotitgoingon
135 / 365

Thistle in morning sun

The backyard needs some love and has weeds popping up with the watering. I shall add that to the list, but in the meantime, I will take photos of what they so willingly offer me.

Sooc, jpeg.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Elisa Smith

@nannasgotitgoingon
Photo Details

