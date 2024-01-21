Flowers on the Verge

Wandered about the between the Murray River and the road, careful not to go to far in the brush as I only had thongs (flip flops) on and snakes are about. Saw a little path and started heading down it towards the river as it was a good clear path but as I started in, I walked into a rather strong spider web bouncing back pretty quickly, totally icked out with the wind whipping my hair into my face making me freak out even more. Would have loved to have been a fly on the wall watching the show, ha ha. As I was walking to the car saw a kangaroo watching me, a fair way off, but well hidden in the bush. Turned to brush myself off and turned back to find him and he just disappeared. Was a pleasant drive out though. Happy though I came home spider less. Again, was quite flat so had a play in lightroom.