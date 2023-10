Final Assignment Triptych

Phew, so glad this paper on Art Photography is done and dusted. I nearly pulled out several times as it wasn't my cup of tea. For the final assignment we had to produce six images - selecting 3 to keep. We had to annotate and critique the three rejects saying why we'd rejected them. Plus we had to write a load of blah blah to go with it. These are my three keepers. Next paper will be in the new year and is on Commercial Photography so not sure if I'll continue.