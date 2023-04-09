Sign up
144 / 365
Spot the Difference Solution
Thanks to all those who had a go at my Spot the Difference challenge. Here's the solution showing all 12 changes - circles are "removes", arrows show the "moves" and the squares are the "scaled" items.
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3424
photos
168
followers
159
following
39% complete
Tags
steampunk
,
nzdp
,
nzdp6
,
spot_the_difference
,
apr23nz
Dawn
ace
Lol I didn’t get the distance difference on the female hat
I missed the differences on the middle man’s elbow and wrist
Got all on 2nd man
April 12th, 2023
