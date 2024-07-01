Sign up
Photo 1176
Pots and shadows
The urns are breeding, a second one joins the team and puts some colour into their lives..
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
shadows
,
morning-light
,
paxos
,
urns
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely light and shadows fv!
July 1st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition
July 1st, 2024
