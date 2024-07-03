Previous
Old wooden boat by nigelrogers
Photo 1180

Old wooden boat

The main harbour here contains a real spectrum of boats, from old rowing boats help together with string and prays to multi-million pound yachts, it is interesting to look at such a vast array of vessels.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
On this grey day in England, I wish I could click my heels like Dorothy and land in that harbour there for the sunshine and clear turqoise water......
July 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
What a fabulous wooden boat
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise