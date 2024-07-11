Previous
Black Carpenter Bee by nigelrogers
Photo 1188

Black Carpenter Bee

I think this is a Carpenter Bee. It was gathering pollen from the Bougainvillea next to our patio.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Casablanca ace
Never saw a bee this colour before, how delightful
July 11th, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! Awesome macro
July 11th, 2024  
Cam
Beautiful colours!
July 11th, 2024  
