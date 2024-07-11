Sign up
Previous
Photo 1188
Black Carpenter Bee
I think this is a Carpenter Bee. It was gathering pollen from the Bougainvillea next to our patio.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
bee
,
bougainvillea
,
paxos
Casablanca
ace
Never saw a bee this colour before, how delightful
July 11th, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Awesome macro
July 11th, 2024
Cam
Beautiful colours!
July 11th, 2024
