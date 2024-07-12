Previous
Now that's what I call a moustache by nigelrogers
Photo 1189

Now that's what I call a moustache

I had seconds to grab my camera, turn it on and focus on this very distinguished chap steering his boat out of the harbour, hopefully I have captured the incredible moustache and shown it off at its best!!
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Annie D ace
wow! that is a very impressive moustache
July 12th, 2024  
Neil ace
Now, that’s a cracker.
July 12th, 2024  
