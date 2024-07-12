Sign up
Previous
Photo 1189
Now that's what I call a moustache
I had seconds to grab my camera, turn it on and focus on this very distinguished chap steering his boat out of the harbour, hopefully I have captured the incredible moustache and shown it off at its best!!
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1269
photos
78
followers
47
following
325% complete
View this month »
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
1188
1189
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
12th July 2024 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
man
,
boat
,
moustache
,
paxos
Annie D
ace
wow! that is a very impressive moustache
July 12th, 2024
Neil
ace
Now, that’s a cracker.
July 12th, 2024
