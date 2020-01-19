Previous
Next
rhinoflage.... by northy
Photo 567

rhinoflage....

ugh... just ugh... we're only 4 weeks in and the 52 week thingy's prompt is GREEN... a colour that i am useless with...

i have spent stupid amounts of time on this... control-freak me is thinking that i need to go back at it and try again... laissez-faire me thinks we need to put this behind us and move on...
19th January 2020 19th Jan 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
155% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Well, I like it. It is more cheerful that the weather has been. Looks tropical even.
January 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise