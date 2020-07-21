Sign up
Photo 580
blue and green...
...should never be seen...
they also don't translate well into b&w... at least not when they're together... sigh...
taken along the bat lake trail at Algonquin Park today...
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
3949
photos
407
followers
51
following
158% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
21st July 2020 3:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leaf
,
bug
,
fly
,
shiny
,
colour
,
damsel fly
,
algonquin park
,
northy-cottage
