Previous
Next
blue and green... by northy
Photo 580

blue and green...

...should never be seen...

they also don't translate well into b&w... at least not when they're together... sigh...

taken along the bat lake trail at Algonquin Park today...
21st July 2020 21st Jul 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise