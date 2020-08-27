Previous
one of those things... by northy
Photo 606

one of those things...

that i can't explain...

a few months ago there was a pep ventosa style technique challenge... this is basically where you take a bunch of pictures of the same thing and blend them in PS... i tried it out and ended up with some crazy colour effects... thought i'd try it again for my colour abstract month... the thing that i find truly fascinating about this is that the original images (all 29 of them) were pretty much just shades of white... but blend them in PS and this is what happened... no tweaking of colours done in post...
Sue Hecker ace
Cool!
August 27th, 2020  
