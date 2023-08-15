Previous
city hall on auto blend by northy
city hall on auto blend

playing around again with layers and blending in PS... two takes on this image... this one which is based on the auto blend feature, and the one posted for August 14 which is based on use of layer style...
☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
kali ace
love it, so arty and totally abstract
August 16th, 2023  
