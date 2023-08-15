Sign up
Photo 803
city hall on auto blend
playing around again with layers and blending in PS... two takes on this image... this one which is based on the auto blend feature, and the one posted for August 14 which is based on use of layer style...
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
abstract
,
colour
,
city hall
,
abstractaug2023
,
abucted by aliens
kali
ace
love it, so arty and totally abstract
August 16th, 2023
