Garden visitor by novab
Garden visitor

I watched this deer wonder around my garden and was so glad she did not stop to eat my tulips, which are in full bloom. But she did stop to eat the flowers off my neighbours apple tree.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Nova

@novab
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Your so lucky to have deer wandering into our garden -
June 5th, 2020  
