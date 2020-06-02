Sign up
128 / 365
Garden visitor
I watched this deer wonder around my garden and was so glad she did not stop to eat my tulips, which are in full bloom. But she did stop to eat the flowers off my neighbours apple tree.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Nova
ace
@novab
Year 6 and I'm still here. I would never have thought that would happen. Where did the time go? Jan 4/19 - I've got...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
2nd June 2020 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
trees
,
deer
,
in my garden
,
whitetail deer
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Your so lucky to have deer wandering into our garden -
June 5th, 2020
