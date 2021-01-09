Sign up
Previous
Next
282 / 365
Snack time
If we can't go out on a date, then we will just have to have date night at home.
Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous day!
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
2
1
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2064
photos
136
followers
63
following
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th January 2021 6:47pm
Public
Flashback
Tags
snack
,
food
,
board
,
charcuterie
Babs
ace
What a feast.
January 11th, 2021
Janet B.
ace
Absolutely beautiful in every way! How fun...looks like a lovely, yummy date night!
January 11th, 2021
