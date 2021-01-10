Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
283 / 365
Looking for light
I really like how the soft light is filtering through the trees at this spot on my walk.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2065
photos
136
followers
63
following
77% complete
View this month »
276
277
278
279
280
281
282
283
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 - year 6
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
9th January 2021 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
trees
,
woods
,
trail
,
path
,
hiking
,
macdonald sports park
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close