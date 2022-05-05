Previous
Lilac leaves by novab
56 / 365

Lilac leaves

It's so nice to finally see things growing in my garden. Now to wait for the lilac flowers to show themselves too.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
5th May 2022 5th May 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
