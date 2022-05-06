Previous
Next
Hydrangea leaves by novab
57 / 365

Hydrangea leaves

Here are the small leaves on my hydrangea plant. I'm expecting them to grow quickly in the spectacular sunshine this weekend.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise