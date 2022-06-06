Previous
Wake-up call by novab
Wake-up call

These guys are natures alarm clock and don't have a snooze button, but closing a window does seem to help.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details

