276 / 365
A little love
For the flash of red theme this month. FOR2024
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
1
365 - year 8/9
NIKON D7500
14th February 2024 2:20pm
Tags
b&w
,
heart
,
soap
,
twigs
,
facecloth
