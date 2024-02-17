Previous
The unexpected by novab
277 / 365

The unexpected

Usually I take more than one set-up of a still-life image before I feel like I have captured something I am happy with. So I started with this tiny ceramic bottle upright the way you would normally see it (but I've done that shot before) I tried standing the dried flowers beside the bottle (outside of the box idea), then ended with what you see here, the unexpected. I like the way the overhead handheld light helps with the reflection and highlights the details in the dried lavender flowers.
Have a fabulous day!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise