Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
278 / 365
Lily petals
Just a quick shot of the lily petals on my dining room table. For the b&w theme with a flash of red this month.
Have a fantastic day!
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2564
photos
138
followers
65
following
76% complete
View this month »
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th February 2024 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
macro
,
petals
,
for2024
Mallory
ace
Love the simplicity!
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close