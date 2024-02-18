Previous
Lily petals by novab
Lily petals

Just a quick shot of the lily petals on my dining room table. For the b&w theme with a flash of red this month.
Have a fantastic day!
Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Mallory ace
Love the simplicity!
February 18th, 2024  
