Old fruit by okvalle
33 / 365

Old fruit

I followed the tracks from my visitor yesterday and found the reason for the visit. A lot of apples from my apple tree is lying on the ground under the tree and provide a lot of food for the birds.
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

