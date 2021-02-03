Previous
Graffiti by okvalle
34 / 365

Graffiti

I just went outside Oslo bus terminal to find subjects for today’s picture. I took a few pictures and was on my way back to the bus when I realised I could use this wall as a background, and waited for someone to pass. I am pleased with the result.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
9% complete

Photo Details

