Previous
Next
Chain by okvalle
59 / 365

Chain

Actually a drainage system from the motorway bridge above.

I completed two months now. I'm happy that I have managed to take and post a picture every day so far. I think I'll succeed this project :)
28th February 2021 28th Feb 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Wonderful capture. I love old rusty things.
February 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise