Previous
Next
I got an eye for you by okvalle
195 / 365

I got an eye for you

14th July 2021 14th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 14th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Nice one!
July 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise