195 / 365
I got an eye for you
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
14th July 2021 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
July 14th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Nice one!
July 14th, 2021
