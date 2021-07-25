Previous
Figurehead by okvalle
206 / 365

Figurehead

I’m at the harbour and I found this figurehead on a brick wall.

Wikipedia:
A figurehead is a carved wooden decoration found at the bow of ships, generally of a design related to the name or role of a ship. They were predominant between the 16th and 20th centuries.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
Nice find
July 25th, 2021  
