205 / 365
Cymbalaria muralis
A macro from my garden.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th July 2021 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
a lovely result!
July 24th, 2021
