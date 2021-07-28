Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
209 / 365
Reflection
We had some serious rain lately, and it give me the opportunity to get some great reflections. This bus is from my company
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
430
photos
22
followers
19
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Latest from all albums
203
204
205
206
12
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th July 2021 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
bus
,
rain
,
norway
,
vy
,
drammen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close