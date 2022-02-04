Previous
withered flowers by okvalle
withered flowers

Another day in isolation, feeling a bit better from the Covid. I can't wait to get out again, but have to find subjects inside. Today maybe a bit more creative than yesterday
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
