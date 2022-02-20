Previous
Under the bridge

The chain, a drainage system for the rail bridge. It's in the shadow, so the ice isn't melting as fast as the surrounding snow.
20th February 2022 20th Feb 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi ace
What an awesome find!
February 20th, 2022  
