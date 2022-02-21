Sign up
Photo 417
Winter is teasing us
We had some nice spring like days, and had a nice walk in the good weather yesterday. Overnight everything was covered with snow again
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
817
photos
32
followers
24
following
410
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
Tags
snow
,
wheels
,
wagon
,
drammen
,
skoger
