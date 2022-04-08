Sign up
Photo 463
Mirroring at the harbour
I located a puddle of water, took my wide-angle zoom out, my mini tripod attached to the camera and started composing.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
