First strawberries by okvalle
Photo 525

First strawberries

The first wild strawberries in the garden turned red, so I had to capture them before giving them to my wife.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
