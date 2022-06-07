Previous
Skynja by okvalle
Photo 524

Skynja

Skynja is Old Norse and means to see, understand, enlighten. And that is exactly what the sculpture is meant to do. The sculpture is connected to data sources that measure particles in the air. Using light and color, it shows the air quality.
Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now.
