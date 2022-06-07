Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 524
Skynja
Skynja is Old Norse and means to see, understand, enlighten. And that is exactly what the sculpture is meant to do. The sculpture is connected to data sources that measure particles in the air. Using light and color, it shows the air quality.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
954
photos
30
followers
22
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Latest from all albums
520
61
62
521
522
523
63
524
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th June 2022 10:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skynja
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close