The weather was very bad this morning, with storm and rain. This image of Fríða (by Hans Pauli Olsen) can illustrate how it felt like.Because of the bad weather, my flight back to Norway is delayed some hours tomorrow.It's sad that I already have to leave. I had a very good time with mu daughter and grandchildren. The weather haven't been the best these weeks, but I still got some pictures I'm pleased with. On the other hand, I'm looking forward to come home to my wife.