Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 570
At the cemetery
I was going through the cemetery today, and my eyes fell on this sculpture. I liked how the light and shadows shaped her
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1042
photos
32
followers
20
following
156% complete
View this month »
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
Latest from all albums
89
90
567
568
569
91
92
570
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd July 2022 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cemetery
,
norway
,
drammen
Lesley
ace
It is very beautiful and gentle
July 23rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close