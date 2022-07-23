Previous
At the cemetery by okvalle
Photo 570

At the cemetery

I was going through the cemetery today, and my eyes fell on this sculpture. I liked how the light and shadows shaped her
23rd July 2022 23rd Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
It is very beautiful and gentle
July 23rd, 2022  
