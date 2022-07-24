Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 571
Pigeon
I went out to take a picture, but it started to get pretty overcast and rain was approaching, so I just captured this pigeon on my garage roof
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1043
photos
32
followers
20
following
156% complete
View this month »
564
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
Latest from all albums
90
567
568
569
91
92
570
571
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th July 2022 4:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pigeon
moni kozi
ace
Fantastic focus! Stands out superbly against the creamy background.
July 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close