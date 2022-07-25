Prickly lettuce

Today was one of my toughest days at work for a long time. I started at 03:10 this morning, and with little to no sleep during the evening and night. I had planned to capture a glorious morning and sunrise, but the weather was just against me. I took some half hearted pictures during the day, but wasn't really pleased with them. Coming home I noticed these tiny yellow flowers in my parking area. I really didn't notice them earlier, just seeing it as weed. Getting up close I found this delicate flowering I got today's shot. I went straight to bed, and still, after about 24 hours awake, I struggled to sleep. I managed almost a couple of hours though, and I hope I can sleep tonight ;)