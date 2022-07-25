Previous
Prickly lettuce by okvalle
Photo 572

Prickly lettuce

Today was one of my toughest days at work for a long time. I started at 03:10 this morning, and with little to no sleep during the evening and night. I had planned to capture a glorious morning and sunrise, but the weather was just against me. I took some half hearted pictures during the day, but wasn't really pleased with them. Coming home I noticed these tiny yellow flowers in my parking area. I really didn't notice them earlier, just seeing it as weed. Getting up close I found this delicate flowering I got today's shot. I went straight to bed, and still, after about 24 hours awake, I struggled to sleep. I managed almost a couple of hours though, and I hope I can sleep tonight ;)
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Ole Kristian Valle

I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
LManning (Laura) ace
It's a beautiful little flower and the DOF is lovely. Hope you get some rest!
July 25th, 2022  
