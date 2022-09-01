Sign up
Photo 610
Cow in morning light
Continuing the theme from yesterday, but making a cow portrait today of a white cow, yesterday it was black cows. Captured in Andorsrud, Skoger
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
1097
photos
29
followers
18
following
167% complete
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
606
100
607
101
608
609
102
610
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st September 2022 8:13am
Tags
cow
,
norway
,
drammen
,
skoger
,
andorsrud
