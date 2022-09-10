Previous
Bæreia by okvalle
Photo 619

Bæreia

The lake gave many nice views. I also tried to catch some fish, but I think the lake must be empty ;)
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

Ole Kristian Valle

moni kozi ace
This is a magic view
September 10th, 2022  
