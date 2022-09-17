Sign up
Photo 626
Pigeon
I've seen this white and brow/red pigeon at the bus station for years. I have had plans to capture it one day. Today after my shift, and waiting for transport, I got the opportunity.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th September 2022 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
