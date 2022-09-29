Sign up
Photo 638
One of my favourite scenes
I had to stop and capture this scene again, now with nice autumn colours.
Best viewed in black.
Same place in winter mode:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-01-13
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Tags
norway
,
drammen
,
skoger
