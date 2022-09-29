Previous
One of my favourite scenes by okvalle
Photo 638

One of my favourite scenes

I had to stop and capture this scene again, now with nice autumn colours.
Best viewed in black.

Same place in winter mode:
https://365project.org/okvalle/365/2022-01-13
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Ole Kristian Valle

Photo Details

