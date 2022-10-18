Sign up
Photo 657
Temptation
During my break I went to a bakery just next to the square where I am taking over a bus. I got tempted by this little piece. I have a great view over the square from my window seat.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th October 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
