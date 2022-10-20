Sign up
Photo 659
Frost
The mornings are getting colder these days, and we have had som frost on the ground. This is from a piece of dead grass.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
