Spider I

I saw this spider web earlier today, took a few pictures of it, and decided to try again next round. When I came back one hour later, I couldn't believe my luck, a tiny spider sitting in the middle of the net. It was hard to get a good picture, and I regret not bringing the tripod with me, and having more time, but you never know when you need it, and it's bulky enough with two backpacks at work.